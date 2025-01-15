Emmet Kirwan’s ‘Accents’: Powerful poetic journey comes to the Civic Theatre

FOLLOWING two sold-out runs in 2022, Tallaght-born Emmet Kirwan’s ‘Accents’ returns to the stage this January for a much anticipated tour of Ireland.

Nominated for Best Soundscape at the Irish Times Theatre Awards in 2023, Written by Emmet Kirwan (Dublin Oldschool) and music composed by Eoin French (Talos) and directed by Claire O’Reilly (Malaprop Theatre), ‘Accents’ presents a powerful, poetic journey through a gentrified city.

This 2025 tour of the show is dedicated to the memory of the late musician Eoin French, who sadly passed away earlier this year.

The show tours to 6 venues, opening at the new Ambassador Theatre in January and touring to Wicklow, Limerick, Cork, and Galway. ‘Accents’ is a transformative show about the arrival of new life, the families we try to create, the families we may never have, and the post crash boom generation living a life delayed.

Prompted by the birth of Kirwan’s first son, the actor-writer explores the sounds of our voices and how they define us, how we’re perceived, and how they can give us power.

The play is formed by eight poems delivered against French’s incredible soundtrack.

The show has its own unique universe with its own gravitational pull, with an expanding and contracting celestial rhythm driven by playwright and spoken word artist Emmet Kirwan, under the compelling and energetic direction of one of Ireland’s most exciting directors, Claire O’Reilly.

It is Kirwan’s Big Bang stage presence, his pulsating, life affirming energies through words and movement, that make this show a must for your new year outings.

Accompanied by the amazing musical talents of Ben Bix and Brian (The Line) Dillon, two classically trained musicians and members of the experimental electronic supergroup Melty Brains.

Through their multi-instrumental talents, they bring Eoin’s exquisite score to life.

Speaking about ‘Accents,’ Emmet Kirwan said: “I am thrilled to bring ‘Accents’ back to the Irish stage and to a larger audience.

“I set out to write a contemporary piece about life in modern Ireland five years ago alongside Eoin.

“Life has changed for everyone since then, including myself, and becoming a father changed the narrative of not only my own story but the narrative of this play, and the loss of Eoin has profoundly affected all of us and changed how we see the world and his work.

“We hope to bring Eoin French’s incredible score and body of work back to the stage so it can be heard by new audiences and make sure that it still pulsates and lives on in peoples’ memories.

“I know he was incredibly proud of what he made, and we want people to hear that.

“This show is laugh-out-loud funny, energetic, entertaining, and also extremely life affirming.”

This week, we sat down with Emmet to discuss ‘Accents,’ which performs in the Civic on January 31 and February 1.

What inspired ‘Accents’?

I had wanted to make a show with the late Eoin French for a while beforehand, but what really inspired me to take this on was when I was waiting outside the hospital for 12 hours for the birth of my son.

I heard all the different voices of the people around me and how the accents mixed and varied, and I remember thinking to myself, “I wonder if I could write something based on this.”

That is what this show is about: exploring different voices, how they define us, how we’re perceived, and how they give us power.

How long has it been in the works?

I met Eoin in 2019, and we discussed the idea of working together on a show like this; the idea took off the ground during lockdown in 2020, when we were all stuck at home and needed something to do.

Music was developed from 2021 to 2022, with Eoin working on his wonderful score, accompanied by the exquisite musical talents of Ben Bix and Brian Dillon.

Were there any highlights or challenges working on it?

The experience of actually getting to make it was very enjoyable, and it was made easier by the fact that I thoroughly enjoyed working with Eoin.

He became a great friend, and he is missed every day.

What are your plans for 2025 after the tour is over?

I have another play in the works, so I will be aiming to finish writing that this year; I will also be starring in a production of ‘Riot’ as written by Panti Bliss and myself in Vicar Street from July 17-20; I will be co-starring with Panti, Up & Over It, Lords of Strut, The Sirens, and a surprise special guest for each show. It’s sure to be great craic!

Who would you like to thank for helping with ‘Accents?’

I would love to thank Eoin, as this show could not work without his fantastic score and wisdom.

I also want to thank my wife and Eoin’s family for their unwavering support and patience over the course of this production, as well as audiences that have come to see the show and voiced their support over the years.