Call for station near rail tracks in Ballyfermot for proposed Core Bus Corridor scheme

ELECTED members have asked Dublin City Council to encourage the National Transport Authority (NTA) to install a station near rail tracks in Ballyfermot for the proposed Liffey Valley to City Centre Core Bus Corridor (CBC) scheme.

Speaking at the at the December South Central area meeting, Cllr Vincent Jackson (Ind) said it was “unbelievable that they are not going to provide a bus station at Landen Road/Kylemore Road Ballyfermot.”

“The rail procurement order has been signed and property owners on Landen Road in Ballyfermot and Kylemore Drive have been told what they propose to do.

‘They will be cutting back the property owners and minimse the amount of CPO’s they have to do along Landen Road.

“The one thing I would say is that it is unbelievable that they are not going to provide a station at Landen Road/Kylemore Road Ballyfermot.

‘They are leaving an option for the future and maybe we could impress on the powers to be, that 30/40/50 years down the road is not the way to do things.

‘Remember, this is a stones throw from the City Edge project. The opportunity to provide connectivity with main line rail services and suburban line rail services is on the doorstep of this.”

Jackson said all of the businesses in the Royal Liver Park will all vacate from January 11. “Infrastructure like this is going to get any cheaper.

‘You could have built about a hundred Luas lines 25 years ago for what it is going to cost two or three now. Its not going to get any cheaper,” said Jackson.

Cllr Daithi Doolan (SF) supported the proposal and requested they impress upon the NTA the need for a station in the area.

“Do we need to work with other agencies to bring pressure on the powers to be to deliver this,” asked Doolan.

Cllr Michael Pidgeon (GP) said the next Luas route planned is for Finglas but recalled work done a year ago looking at a potential Lucan Luas route.

“It’s hard to see how it wouldn’t include Ballyfermot,” said Pidgeon, who believes funding for public transport projects should be prioritised over roads projects.