Eirtrans (VB) Ltd are hiring!
EIRTRANS (VB) LIMITED REQUIRE:
Job Location: Brownstown Rd Newcastle Co. Dublin Positions: 4 Start date: January 2025
Contract type: Permanent Full-time / Positions : 4 Career level: Experienced [Non-Managerial]
Salary: 34,000.00 Euro Annually / Hours per week: 39 Remote/Blended Working: No
Sector: transportation and storage
Job Description & Skills Required
Car Transporter
- 1 year HGV Driving experience.
- Work on own initiative.
- Customer Service Skills and Interpersonal Skills