Eirtrans (VB) Ltd are hiring!

January 15, 2025

EIRTRANS (VB) LIMITED REQUIRE:

Job Location: Brownstown Rd Newcastle Co. Dublin Positions: 4 Start date: January 2025

Contract type: Permanent Full-time / Positions : 4 Career level: Experienced [Non-Managerial]

Salary: 34,000.00 Euro Annually / Hours per week: 39 Remote/Blended Working: No

Sector: transportation and storage

Job Description & Skills Required

Car Transporter

  • 1 year HGV Driving experience.
  • Work on own initiative.
  • Customer Service Skills and Interpersonal Skills

