Search
Council identify cause of water leaks and are taking steps to rectify them
The property in Cushlawn

Council identify cause of water leaks and are taking steps to rectify them

Alessia MicalizziJanuary 15, 2025 12:26 pm

The source of a water leak that was making a council resident’s tenancy intolerable was identified by South Dublin County Council.

Nicola Hayes of Cushlawn Park, Tallaght, said she started seeing water coming down her bedroom wall about a month and a half ago.

Read More


Freezing temperatures impact local water supply situation

News

Water pipes supplying various locations across Southwest Dublin burst over the week due to freezing temperatures.Millbrook Lawns, Avonbeg, Balrothery, and Kilnamanagh were...

Local authority has very ‘little legislative powers’ when stopping hedgerows from being felled

News

South Dublin County Council said they have “very little legislative powers” when it comes to stopping trees or hedgerows from being felled.Their...

Appeals lodged against GAA cluster facility at the Spawell

News

APPEALS have been lodged with An Bord Pleanála in relation to the proposed Spawell GAA cluster facility in Templeogue, which was granted...

High number of patients with respiratory illnesses

News

Tallaght University Hospital is one of five acute hospitals in the HSE Dublin and Midlands region experiencing “a high number of patients...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST