Inspirational 21-year-old ‘Amazing Amy’ passed away on Christmas day
Amy Conlon Ferguson enjoying afternoon tea with her sister Rachel

Inspirational 21-year-old ‘Amazing Amy’ passed away on Christmas day

Alessia MicalizziJanuary 15, 2025 12:09 pm

A 21-year-old girl who outlived doctors’ expectations for over six years passed away on Christmas day.

Amy Conlon Ferguson from Rathcoole “was a strong, happy child and lived her life to the fullest,” said mam Marese, who is originally from Tallaght.

