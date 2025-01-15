Search
Boomers pub aparthotel plans sent for appeal to Bord Pleanála
An artist’s impression of the plans for Boomers pub in Clondalkin

Maurice GarveyJanuary 15, 2025 12:01 pm

AN appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála against a decision by South Dublin County Council to refuse permission for an aparthotel at Boomers pub in Clondalkin.

Applicant Honeybridge Ltd was seeking planning permission for a change of use at first-floor level, from function room to aparthotel.

