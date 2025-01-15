Boomers pub aparthotel plans sent for appeal to Bord Pleanála
AN appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála against a decision by South Dublin County Council to refuse permission for an aparthotel at Boomers pub in Clondalkin.
Applicant Honeybridge Ltd was seeking planning permission for a change of use at first-floor level, from function room to aparthotel.
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
