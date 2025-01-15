Gardai keeping close watch on anti-social activity in Arthur Griffith Park with up to 20 young people gathering

Search
Garda station fully aware of situation

Maurice GarveyJanuary 15, 2025 11:51 am

GARDAI are monitoring anti-social activity in Arthur Griffith Park estate in Lucan amid calls for greater security – in particular a broken lock which allowed youths to escape into the park when gardai arrive on the scene.

At the December 17 area meeting, Cllr Liona O’Toole (Ind) asked the council to engage with residents in the estate concerning “issues arising in a gated area”, including reports of anti-social behaviour, damage to the green space, and other related concerns.

