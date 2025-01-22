17,000 people on waiting list at driving test centre

THE opening of a new driving test centre in south Dublin must be a priority for the new Transport Minister when they are named.

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin South West Seán Crowe called for action as RSA figures revealed that over 17,000 people were on the waiting list in Tallaght testing centre at the start of November.

This represented 10% of the total backlog of 60 testing centres, demonstrating that Tallaght is far and away the most oversubscribed centre in the state.

Teachta Crowe said: “For several years now, I have been highlighting the need for a new driving test centre in south Dublin to cope with the massive backlog in driving test applications. People are waiting six months for a test in Tallaght if they’re lucky and it is simply not good enough.

“Tallaght and Dún Laoghaire are first and third when it comes to the sheer number of people waiting on a test. Additional testers in centres has only stemmed the problem, but it is not a solution. We must have a new testing centre to alleviate the pressure on Tallaght and allow people to complete their driving test.

“While we should always look to public transport as or first option, that is not always a practical solution for people who are working or taking care of children. We are forcing some to put their lives on hold for want of a simple driving test.. Whoever is named the new Transport Minister and whatever form the Department takes, a new driving test centre in south Dublin must be a priority.