A 45-year-old painter and decorator has been jailed for four years for being the ‘warehouse man’ for a three-quarter-of-a-million-euro drug shipment, reports Natasha Reid.

Christopher Connaughton , a father-of-five including a newborn baby, with an address at Shinguan, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford, received the sentence at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on Monday.