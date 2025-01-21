Gardai appeal for help finding missing 12-year-old Ava

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 12-year-old Ava Farrell, who was last seen in Neilstown, Clondalkin on Monday, 20 January.

Ava is described as approximately 5 foot 2 inches in height, with a slight build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Ava was last seen wearing a navy school jumper and tracksuit bottoms, with a beige furry coat, and black and white Adidas shoes.

Ava is known to frequent the Lucan, Tallaght and Dublin City Centre areas.

Anyone with any information on Ava’s whereabouts is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.