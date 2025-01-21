Search
Over 12,000 residential units built over seven year period
An aerial photo of Tallaght

Alessia MicalizziJanuary 21, 2025 11:53 am

OVER 12,000 residential units were built in South Dublin County since 2017 according to a council report.

The report outlined all the “residential units” completed in South Dublin County since the introduction of the Strategic Housing Development (SHD) process in July 2017 and found that they were over 12,000 as of September 2024.

