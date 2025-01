Currently dogs found straying or seized for being unlicensed can be rehomed if they are not claimed after five days

CALLS have been made for the new Government to pass dog welfare legislation without delay.

Speaking after a visit to the DSPCA animal centre in Rathfarnham, Sinn Féin MEP for Dublin, Lynn Boylan who is from Kilnamanagh said: “It is deeply frustrating that legislation I introduced back in 2022 which passed without opposition in the Seanad has been left languishing due to Government inaction.