THE owners of Citywest Hotel received close to €17m from the Irish State for accommodating international applicants in a three month period last year.

Cape Wrath, owners of Citywest, received €16.87m for accommodating Ukrainians and International Protection applicants between July and September last year – the highest total for a provider in the State, which will project an annual revenue c€68m.