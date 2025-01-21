South Dublin’s best craft and design businesses set for Showcase 2025

ADVERTORIAL

Some of South Dublin’s best up and coming craft and design businesses will be part of over 100 companies from across Ireland who will get a chance to meet with buyers from all over the world as part of Local Enterprise Showcase at the 2025 Showcase event in the RDS, running from the 19th – 21st January.

An initiative of the Local Enterprise Offices, the Local Enterprise Showcase, is a special area at Showcase that houses a range of Ireland’s newest design talent. Representing LEO South Dublin are the following businesses:

Flaunta, Vegan Bags and Purses, Forager, Organic Beauty Products, Bear’s Little Fish, Sustainable Baby Clothing, Fussy Food Plates, Children’s Aid for Mealtimes, Donna McGee, Fine Art and Thomas’s Trendy Socks, Sock Company.

The event, which is a pinnacle event in the global design and crafts calendar, will open its doors to thousands of buyers from across the world, including Ireland, the UK, USA, mainland Europe, Asia and Africa, generating millions of euros of sales orders during the show.

Showcase is presented on behalf of Design & Crafts Council Ireland, with support from Enterprise Ireland in promoting the trade show internationally through their network of offices overseas, and the Local Enterprise Offices nationwide.

Recent participants from South Dublin include the likes of Goose and Gander, Baby Clothing and Jo Lawless, Artist and Accessories 4 Babies, Baby equipment and accessories.

In 2024 there were thousands of national and international buyers in attendance at the event in the RDS and it is expected this will increase again in 2025.

Local Enterprise Office South Dublin has been working with Angelina Sheridan, Feebee Foran, Mary Ann Mesbur, Samantha Forrest, Donna McGee and Shane Barry on merchandising for their stands, marketing, and sales techniques to ensure they maximise opportunities at the three-day event.

Tom Rooney LEO South Dublin, believes this is an opportunity like no other for up-and-coming craft and design clients looking to make that break through.

“To be exposed to this many high-quality buyers in one place is an incredible opportunity for any business starting out.

‘If things go well at this event, a business could fill their book for the year and may well establish a partnership that could extend longer than that and help them grow.

‘While that won’t happen for every business, just to be here, see other clients, get new ideas and develop their skills in marketing and sales will stand by them going forward.”

This year all Local Enterprise Showcase clients were entered into the Business of Craft Awards. This is the second year of the awards that celebrate the business behind the amazing craft and design products that are created across the country.

The awards will take place Monday, 20th January at Showcase in the RDS as part of the overall event.

Local Enterprise Showcase is one of several enterprise initiatives run by the Local Enterprise Offices across the year to foster entrepreneurship and help small businesses to start and grow.

Other events include Local Enterprise Week, National Women’s Enterprise Day, the National Enterprise Awards, the Student Enterprise Programme and the Local Enterprise Village as part of the National Ploughing Championships.

For more information on the Local Enterprise Offices and the supports they can provide, please visit LocalEnterprise.