The Business of Craft Awards 2025 celebrate the exceptional talent, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit of Irish craft and design businesses.

Now in its second year, the awards shine a spotlight on the most promising and innovative participants in the Local Enterprise Showcase, which features over 100 exhibitors.

The Finalists represent trailblazing individuals whose products and business practices stand out for their quality, sustainability, and creativity—making them ideal partners for buyers seeking unique and high-value craft offerings.

We are proud to have the support of Google and their ‘You’re the Business’ initiative for the prizes and sponsorship, which include:

• Google Chromebooks for each finalist across all three award categories.

• A Customised Digital Support Package for the overall winner in each category, including mentorship from Google digital specialists and a tailored international growth strategy.

These awards highlight the very best of Irish craft and provide unparalleled opportunities to connect with businesses shaping the future of the sector.

This year, we will award companies for “Best Newcomer”, “One to Watch” for export potential, and “Sustainability/Green” for significant impact in sustainability along with a new award for “Best Visual Branding”.

The Local Enterprise Office South Dublin are delighted to announce that one of their clients, Samantha Forrest has been shortlisted under the category “One to Watch” for her business, Fussy Food Plates.

Samantha Forrest is the founder of Fussy Food Plates, an innovative solution to transform mealtimes for children and families into fun and engaging experiences.

Based in Dublin and a mother of three, Samantha combines her professional background in Bioanalytical Science (BSc), Pharmaceutical Science (MSc), and Nutrition Coaching with her personal passion for fostering positive relationships with food.

Samantha developed Fussy Food Plates, a BPA-free, durable, dishwasher-safe plate that encourages children and carers to create characters and stories during mealtimes, turning food into a medium for play, exploration, and creativity.

Her mission is simple: make mealtimes enjoyable, reduce food waste, and alleviate stress for families.

Since launching in January 2023, Fussy Food Plates has gained international recognition, with products sold across South America, Australia, and beyond. High-profile endorsements, including shares from Mrs. Hinch and other household names, have further amplified the brand’s reach.