‘I’ve had instances of Lollipop ladies being verbally abused’
Reports of school wardens being abused during peak times were made to South Dublin County Council as the issue of illegal parking around schools grows.
“I’ve had instances of ‘Lollipop ladies’ being verbally abused in my area’ said Tallaght Central councillor Teresa Costello (FF) at the January Council meeting.
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
