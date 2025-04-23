1,994 complaints over council owned properties

The local authority has received nearly 2,000 complaints in relation to council-owned properties

NEARLY 2,000 complaints were received by South Dublin County Council between 2022-2024 in relation to council-owned properties.

Meanwhile, 38 tenancies were terminated following notices served on properties during the three-year period.

At the monthly council meeting on Monday, Cllr Róisín Mannion (SF) asked how many complaints were received in relation to anti-social behaviour in council-owned properties.

Cllr Mannion also asked how many tenancies were terminated and tenants evicted in the past three years.

In response, SDCC said 1,994 complaints were received in total for the 2022-2024 period.

The council cited its Anti- Social Strategy which applies to local authority tenants and said complaints received are categorised based on the nature and severity of the complaint.

Category A includes drug use/possession/manufacture, Category B includes violence, threats, intimidation, and Category C includes breaches of tenancy agreements which do not fall within the previous two categories.

Breaches can include running a business in the property, physical condition of property/garden, caravan in gardens, feuding, un-authorised occupiers – including sub-letting of property.

Category B had 399 complaints in 2022, the most of all the categories for the three-year period.

SDCC said ‘tenancy sustainment’ is an important role for their anti-social/community safety team.

“Where breaches of tenancy occur, surrenders are often obtained following extensive investigation and consultation with the tenants and various agencies without the need to apply to the courts for ‘Possession Order’.

“The council did not obtain any ‘Possession Orders’ during the three-year period 2022 to 2024 for anti-social behaviour. However, seven applications for ‘Possession Orders’ are currently with our Law Department and are expected to appear before the courts in 2025.”

A new Anti- Social/Community Safety Strategy will be considered by the Housing Committee in May and for adoption by the elected members in June 2025.