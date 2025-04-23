Plenty of interest expected in 98 homes in Walkinstown

Clúid Housing has opened applications for 98 one- and two-bed Cost Rental homes at its new development at Stoneview, Walkinstown.

Applications for new Cost Rental homes at Stoneview, Walkinstown, Dublin 12, open at 9am on Wednesday, April 16 and will close at 5pm on Wednesday, April 30.

Interested applicants will be able to apply for one of the 21 brand new one-bed apartments, with a rent of €1,345 per month, or one of the 77 two-bed apartments with a rent of €1,625 per month.

This rent is a 29% discount on comparable homes in the area. In addition to the low cost to run these brand-new A-rated homes, Cost Rental residents will also benefit from secure, life-long tenancies and high-quality, responsive management and maintenance.

As well as these homes, the Stoneview development includes retail space, a creche and a landscaped communal courtyard.

The development is close to the amenities of the Walkinstown roundabout area and is well-served by public transport.

Applications will be open for two weeks, and Clúid expects residents to begin getting their keys in June.

Those interested in a long-term, secure tenancy in one of these homes need to register their interest online, via www.cluid.ie/cost-rental, and upload supporting documentation to the online portal. Documents required include proof of identity, bank statements to prove household income, and employer and landlord references.

Colin Byrne, Head of Affordable Rental, Clúid Housing, said:

“The apartments in Stoneview offer high-quality homes in an excellent location. The transport connections mean they would be ideal for households working in Dublin.

“We expect there will be a lot of interest in these homes, so we recommend potential applicants read the FAQs on the Clúid website and start gathering their documents now.”

These new Cost Rental homes were delivered by Clúid in partnership with South Dublin County Council, and with the support of the Department of Housing, Heritage and Local Government, The Housing Agency and the Housing Finance Agency. They were built by Montane Developments.