‘Step’ in the right direction for pool accessibility at the sports complex

A new “step” towards accessibility was taken by Tallaght Sports Complex where new graduated steps were installed to help everyone enter the pool safely.

On Monday, April 7, the steps were launched with Tallaght Person of the Year Glenda Murphy Smullen who is a manager at TSC.

“Tallaght Sports Complex Balrothery have a long history of running their over 60’s exercise classes,” she said.

“The steps are designed for easy access for elderly people or people recovering from injuries.

“They are a fantastic addition to the Sports Complex, and we encourage all to come down and try our classes.”

Glenda listed the many weekly activities specific to people over 60 in TSC Balrothery, such as Wednesday’s Water Aerobics and Friday’s Active Retired Swim, both starting at 1pm.

On Mondays, coach Simon holds a land-based, gentle ‘Exercise to Music’ class, after which the pool is available “to cool off and have a relaxing swim.”

After classes, participants can also relax with tea, coffee and chats.

“All the classes have a cost of €5 and are ‘pay as you go’. We do offer a membership for €45 a month but we never want our clients to feel any pressure to subscribe as it suits many to just drop in when they can,” said Glenda.