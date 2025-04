A man stopped by the gardai because he was not wearing a seatbelt has been sentenced to three years in prison after they discovered €160,000 worth of drugs in his car and home, reports Claire Henry.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that Conor Deering (24) of Foxborough, Lucan, Co Dublin, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs for sale or supply on September 25, 2021, at various locations in Lucan.