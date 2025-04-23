Learning Neighbourhood is testament to community

THE area of Dublin 10 is now officially recognised by UNESCO Dublin Learning City as a learning neighbourhood.

The initiative was launched this week at Ballyfermot Civic Centre, as part of the Dublin Learning City Festival 2025.

D10 is Dublin’s second Learning Neighbourhood, supported by a working group which includes UNESCO Dublin Learning City, Dublin City Council, City of Dublin Education and Training Board, Liffey Partnership and Sláintecare Healthy Communities.

The purpose of the D10 Learning Neighbourhood Brochure is to highlight all the lifelong learning opportunities available in the D10 area for all residents, whether that is in education or training, formal or informal.

Launching the initiative, Dave O’Donovan, Cherry Orchard Project Manager said: “I’m delighted to see the D10 Learning Neighbourhood brought to life today.

‘This Learning Neighbourhood is a testament to the D10 community and the many incredible resources that exist in our locale to encourage residents to upskill, continue their education, or take up a new hobby.

‘Hopefully, the D10 Learning Neighbourhood is a precursor to expanding the services, events and collective goodwill and the creation of branding for the area—in the next few years, we hope to see D10 Learning alongside D10Sports, D10 Events, D10 arts and more.”

Isabelle Kempf, Director of the UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning, said the learning neighbourhoods “thrive on collaboration, coalition-building, and intergenerational learning.”

Speaking at the launch, Cllr Hazel de Nortúin (PBP) said: “I hope that the success of this initiative inspires and encourages other Dublin neighbourhoods to follow in their footsteps and continue to foster accessible learning for all in our city.”

The launch of the D10 Learning Neighbourhood marks the final day of the sixth UNESCO Dublin Learning City Festival, which ran from April 7.

The Festival took place across Dublin, both online and in person, and hosted over 200 events for members of the public, all of which were free to attend.

For more information about Dublin Learning City and the Learning Neighbourhoods programme, please visit: dublinlearningcity.