Search
‘Magic Markers’ kids feature in film with well-known actors
Children who took part in the movie in Clondalkin on Tuesday

‘Magic Markers’ kids feature in film with well-known actors

Maurice GarveyApril 23, 2025 10:20 am

FILMING for a new short film took place in Clondalkin this week.

‘Magic Markers’ is a Playbook Media Ltd production, written by Jason Branigan, a Clondalkin native and award-winning writer and director.

Read More


Marathon man Mark ran 147km for his friend Eoghan

Clondalkin

MARATHON man Mark Conlon did it again – running 147km in searing heat to raise funds for his friend Eoghan Gorman.Mark finished...

Food Bank supporting up to 120 families over Easter time

Clondalkin

A food bank called for support as between 30 and 40 more families registered for help at this time of the year...

Works delayed due to ‘challenges contractors experienced’ at park

Clondalkin

WORK on St Cuthbert’s Park in Clondalkin has been delayed due to anti-social behaviour and “challenges contractors have experienced on site”, according...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST