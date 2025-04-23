Nearly two-thirds of companies experience cybersecurity breach
Nearly two-thirds of financial services organisations have experienced a cybersecurity breach in the past year.
According to research from Park West IT company Auxilion and HPE, small and medium-sized businesses (67%) were more likely to have been breached than larger companies (61%).
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
