McGuirks approved planning for golf club building workship

Based at the M50 Business Park in Ballymount, change of use of ground floor from wholesale light manufacturing uses for the clothing trade to light industrial with ancillary testing area, fitting rooms, club building workshop putting and chipping greens and fitting bays, for sports equipment manufacture and an area of display of golf equipment and clothing/accessories for wholesale.