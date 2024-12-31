Search
200 apprentice jobs created by Citywest engineering firm
Suir engineering who will create 200 jobs are based in Citywest Business Campus

200 apprentice jobs created by Citywest engineering firm

Alessia MicalizziDecember 31, 2024 11:12 am

Two-hundred jobs in electrical engineering will be created in Citywest over the next 12 months.

The announcement came from international company Suir Engineering who are based in Citywest business campus and launched an Apprentice Centre of Excellence on site.

Read More


‘Being addicted is like being imprisoned in your head’

Tallaght

“Being addicted is like being imprisoned in your head,” said a man who recently hit a recovery milestone with the support of...

Gardai appeal for assistance in locating missing Dylan

Latest

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 23-year-old Dylan Melia who is reported missing from his home in...

More than 1,000 toys sent from Carlow benefactors to Tallaght

News

Over 1,000 toys arrived in Tallaght from Carlow to be donated to families in need ahead of Christmas.A connection which came to...

Cycle Scheme sparks residential frustration

News

South Dublin County Council was asked to inform the public more effectively on the Tallaght to Clondalkin Cycle Scheme as frustration sparked...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST