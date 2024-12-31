Search
Echo Year in Review: September
Jobstown Assisting Drug Dependency or JADD received €13,900 from the proceeds of the Ciarán Jones Memorial Golf Classic

Echo Year in Review: September

Echo StaffDecember 31, 2024 11:21 am

Tallaght man, Joe Kavanagh was awarded a ‘Hospice Hero Award’ by Our Lady’s Hospice and Care Services in Harold’s Cross for raising €30,000 for them over 20 years.

Tallaght man, Joe Kavanagh was awarded a ‘Hospice Hero Award’ by Our Lady’s Hospice and Care Services in Harold’s Cross for raising €30,000 for them over 20 years

Read More


Echo Year in Review: January 2024

Year in Review 2024

A parishioner described the smashing of a statue of Our Lady outside St Mark’s Church in Springfield on Christmas Eve as an...

Echo Year in Review: February 2024

Year in Review 2024

A contentious mast on Sylvan Drive in Kingswood was removed, when the telecommunications company that installed it in November 2020 decided to...

Echo Year in Review: July

Year in Review 2024

Former Editor of The Echo, Dermot McGrath, passed away on June 24 and Dermot’s colleagues and friends came together to say farewell.Liz...

Echo Year in Review: August

Year in Review 2024

Comedian Al Porter raised over €4,000 for Hold On Pain Eases (HOPE), a mental health service that has a drop-in service in...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST