Echo Year in Review: October
New Intrathecal Procedure Suite for children and young people opened in St John’s Ward, Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin

Echo StaffDecember 31, 2024 11:29 am

A new Intrathecal Procedure Suite for children and young people who have blood disorders or cancer opened in St John’s Ward, Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin.

Appeals to residents and businesses to be “responsible” in the lead-up to Halloween didn’t prevent dangerous bonfires from being lit in Tallaght, Clondalkin, and Drimnagh

Echo Year in Review: January 2024

Year in Review 2024

A parishioner described the smashing of a statue of Our Lady outside St Mark’s Church in Springfield on Christmas Eve as an...

Echo Year in Review: February 2024

Year in Review 2024

A contentious mast on Sylvan Drive in Kingswood was removed, when the telecommunications company that installed it in November 2020 decided to...

Echo Year in Review: August

Year in Review 2024

Comedian Al Porter raised over €4,000 for Hold On Pain Eases (HOPE), a mental health service that has a drop-in service in...

Echo Year in Review: September

Year in Review 2024

Tallaght man, Joe Kavanagh was awarded a ‘Hospice Hero Award’ by Our Lady’s Hospice and Care Services in Harold’s Cross for raising...
