20,000 visitors to library and 436 new members registered

Ballyroan library had nearly 20,000 visitors in February, with 14,970 items issued and 436 members registered.

Six events including crafts, Lego, science and sensory play sessions were open to the public during Mid-Term break and kept footfall high.

The library also hosted the final of this year’s South Dublin libraries School Quiz, with 18 teams from primary schools across the county competing on Wednesday, April 2.

More events are set to take place throughout the month of April for children, teens and adults.

Junior Chess, Multilingual Storytime, and Musical Fun are some of the events for children, with the monthly meeting of the ‘Ballyroan Bookworms’ children book club meeting on Wednesday, April 16 at 3:30pm.

Teens can learn about creative writing in Ballyroan library with the 13+ Creative Writing Club meeting on Tuesdays, April 15 and 29 at 5pm.

Adults are spoilt for choice with an infant development workshop, a macramé craft class, quiz time and presentations from the Rathfarnham and Ballyroan Historical Society.

The month will conclude with a Craic agus Ceol open music session on Wednesday, April 23 at 6:30pm, where participants are welcomed to “bring your instrument, the words of your favourite song, or just join for some music.”

The regular gardening group, history hub, chess club, true crime podcast club, and computer classes will take place as usual alongside two art exhibitions from St Colmcille’s CS and the Ballyroan Art Group.