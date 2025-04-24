‘Don’t Invade My Space’ says Disabled Drivers Association

Disability rights campaigner Geraldine Lavelle with Cllr Vicki Cassidy, who championed the introduction of a Text Alert Scheme into South Dublin County Council to combat illegal parking in accessible parking bays

The Disabled Drivers Association of Ireland (DDAI) launched its new awareness video campaign aimed at tackling the ongoing misuse of accessible parking bays and urges the public;‘Don’t Invade My Space’ and is urging local authorities to introduce a Text Alert Scheme in their area to combat illegal parking in accessible parking bays.

The Association renewed its urgent call for Government action on the outdated Disabled Drivers and Disabled Passengers Tax Relief Scheme (DDS).

Councillor Vicki Casserly of South Dublin County Council championed the Text Alert Scheme in Lucan and Rathfarnham villages, having witnessed its successful operation in Gorey, Co Wexford.

She has been assisting the Disabled Drivers Association in approaching councillors to bring forward motions to implement a pilot Text Alert Scheme in their electoral areas.

Hildegarde Naughton, Minister of State at the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth with responsibility for Disability was a guest speaker at the Association’s AGM on April 12.

Geraldine Lavelle, disability rights campaigner, neuroscientist, and author, was also a guest speaker, who highlighted the issues disabled drivers face daily—from fraudulent parking permit misuse to the inadequacy of the DDS scheme. Board member Senator Nikki Bradley was also at the event.

“The current medical criteria for obtaining a Primary Medical Certificate to qualify for the Disabled Drivers and Disabled Passengers Tax Relief Scheme is extremely restrictive and unfairly narrow. For example, a person with a single-arm amputation doesn’t qualify.

‘It’s archaic and flawed,” said Richard Ryder, DDAI’s communications and marketing manager.

“We need a modern, needs-based, grant-led approach to vehicle adaptations— not a scheme that has seen little meaningful change since 1968.

A February 2023 report by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth into enhanced transport and mobility support options for people with disabilities expressed dissatisfaction with the current DDS scheme as designed and implemented.

When responding to Dail questions in Jan 2025, Minister Jack Chambers, Department of Public Expenditure, Public Expenditure, National Development Plan Delivery and Reform said that the Drivers and Disabled Passengers Scheme is no longer fit-for-purpose and believes it should be replaced with a needs-based, grant-led approach for necessary vehicle adaptations that could serve to improve the functional mobility of the individual.

Richard said, “Over two years have passed since the publication of the Report, and we are still no closer to implementing such an approach. We need these reforms to take place as a matter of urgency.”

The AGM also spotlighted rising tensions around illegal parking in accessible parking bays.

According to a DDAI survey of over 2,600 people last year, the fear of verbal or physical abuse is the number one reason people avoid challenging those parked illegally.

But there is hope—and a solution. Ryder promoted the mobile phone Text Alert Scheme, already active in Gorey, Lucan, and Rathfarnham, as a smart, safe alternative, with a sign displaying the bay number and a mobile phone number.

If someone is parked in one of those bays without a permit or is misusing the permit, people can text the bay number to alert the traffic warden.

“94% of people surveyed support this system. It’s simple. You spot abuse, text the bay number and location.

The warden is alerted—no confrontation necessary.”

Cllr Vicki Casserly said, “The Text Alert Scheme has proven to be such a success in tackling misuse of parking bays in the South Dublin villages of Lucan and Rathfarnham and Gorey in Wexford.

It’s not about catching people out – it’s a simple, cost-effective way to protect access for drivers with EU parking permits and I would strongly urge every other local authority to pilot it in their area.

A Text Alert Scheme in your area means that you don’t need to put yourself at risk to call out illegal parking, let the text do the talking.”

DDAI is now urging all local councils nationwide to adopt the Scheme.