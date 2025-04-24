Search
Unique Glenasmole Lodge property has €3.4m price tag
Glenasmole Lodge in Bohernabreena has been put up for sale for €3.4 million

Unique Glenasmole Lodge property has €3.4m price tag

Alessia MicalizziApril 24, 2025 10:26 am

A period residence in Glenasmole valley has been put up for sale for €3.4 million.

Sherry FitzGerald listed the 508 sqm five-bed, five-bath property, which it described as “a magical mountain sporting estate.”

Read More


‘Everything was gone’ family left homeless after electrical fire

Tallaght

“My mental health has gone downhill,” said a woman who is currently homeless following a fire in her council house.Natasha Valentine lost...

Man ‘committed serious crime’ jailed for five years

Tallaght

A man has been jailed for five years for a spate of robberies, which included pulling a TV from the wall of...

‘You don’t have to be a great reader to join’ teenage book club

Tallaght

“You don’t have to be a great reader to join,” said librarian Caoimhe Dowling as Tallaght library is about to bring back...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST