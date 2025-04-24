Unique Glenasmole Lodge property has €3.4m price tag
A period residence in Glenasmole valley has been put up for sale for €3.4 million.
Sherry FitzGerald listed the 508 sqm five-bed, five-bath property, which it described as “a magical mountain sporting estate.”
Subscribe for as little as €0.75 per week and support local news in your area!
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
‘Everything was gone’ family left homeless after electrical fireTallaght
“My mental health has gone downhill,” said a woman who is currently homeless following a fire in her council house.Natasha Valentine lost...
Man ‘committed serious crime’ jailed for five yearsTallaght
A man has been jailed for five years for a spate of robberies, which included pulling a TV from the wall of...
‘You don’t have to be a great reader to join’ teenage book clubTallaght
“You don’t have to be a great reader to join,” said librarian Caoimhe Dowling as Tallaght library is about to bring back...
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.