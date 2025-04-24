Laurels Cycling Crew heading to hit €75,000 target in latest venture

THE Laurels Cycle Crew will set off again this week for their annual Galway to Clondalkin venture (April 25-27).

Established in 2009 by Laurels manager Damien Long and head barman Denis McCarthy, the Laurels Crew has raised over €1.35m for various charities in that time, including Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Ciaran Carr Foundation, Headway and Ronald McDonald House.

This year will be in aid of Tallaght University Hospital Foundation for the Clondalkin New Ageing Well Centre. This is the 17th year of this popular event, which will see over 400 people taking part.

“It is a big undertaking,” explains Derek Cummins, a Laurels Cycle Crew member.

“There are a lot of people involved, the cyclists of course, but then there are volunteers, motorcycles, vans, trucks, marshals, the Order of Malta, garda support.

‘Then there is the organising of waters, bananas, hang sandwiches, goodie’s, BBQs, busses, curry rice, cycle jerseys, and a pint or two along the way. It is plenty of craic,” said Derek.

“The Clondalkin local vocal choir do a great job when we arrive back. And of course our wonderful cyclists, so all in over 120 people have again made this reality happen.

‘Damien Long is just so proud that it is going full speed ahead. He and all the crew are really excited as we come to our 20th anniversary – absolutely incredible.”

Last year the group raised €36k and are well on their way to reaching their three-year target of €75k.

“It’s a great start, so we are well on the way,” said Derek, who will for the first time in years miss the event due to a family event in Nottingham.

This year jerseys will have cyclist’s name on them, as the event makes little changes to keep momentum going.

“Over the last 16 years the event has raised money for Our Lady’s Children Hospital, for heart machines, Scoliosis operations, 3D X-Ray machines, defibrillators, Headway Brain Injury Services & Support and more. It has a huge positive impact for people’s lives.

“We are delighted for this fundraising event to make a full fit-out of the Ageing Well Centre in the heart of Clondalkin,”

“The Laurels Cycle crew teams will land into the Laurels Clondalkin on Sunday, April 27 at approximately 3pm to a welcome from well wishers, family and friends.