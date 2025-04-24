Matchplay finals prove a big hit

Tommy Coogan, Dermot and Anne Heffer, Martina Tierney, John Murphy, Sandra Keogh, Gerry and Kevin Ward some of the Lucan players and supporters and some of the Lucan contingent

LAST week the Dublin Pitch and Putt Matchplay finals were held with the senior gents in Glenville on Saturday morning and the ladies in the afternoon.

With 24 entries and some surprise results after the morning matches the following got through to Sunday’s semi-finals in Old County.

Karl Murphy (Old Co) was up against Joe Joyce (Glenville) and Gareth Walsh (Lucan) against Darren O Reilly (Lucan).

In the first semi Joe was two up with 3 to play but Karl facing certain defeat holed a superb chip for par to go down the 17th where he produced a great pitch to 3 feet which he holed and so to the last again Karl hit another top class pitch to 4 feet and Joe having missed the green took 4 and so a sudden death playoff took place.

Karl pitched to eight feet and Joe to five feet Karl holed his but Joe missed and this put Karl into his first senior final.

In the other semi-Darren took an early lead and despite Gareth’s best efforts he couldn’t get back the deficit and Darren was in another Matchplay final.

It was nip and tuck in the final up to the 17th hole and when they turned after 18 Karl was 3 up.

The local hero produced steady play over the first nine and Darren try as he might couldn’t make any inroads to his opponents lead and on the 31st hole Karl was crowned champion his first Senior championship.

With the Ladies also in Glenville, there was some great play from the Legend that is Ger Ward ( Portmarnock) and the very consistent Glena Hoey ( Lucan) and both got through to Sundays final in Old Co.

The beaten semi-finalist were Helen Greagsbey (Lerne)and Ger Holland( RGSC )

Glenda chipped in on the first and looked capable of defeating Ger.

However Ger with a CV that players dream of rose to the task and after 18 holes was four up and Glenda despite her best efforts and some top class play was matched all the way and eventually Ger proved a worthy winner yet again.

In the inter gents section Micheal Byrne (Lucan) was very consistent all day Saturday and on Sunday he maintained this form in his semi-final against local player the wily Gerry Clarges ( Old Co) and Micheal proved too strong for Gerry.

In the other semi Gerry Ward( Lucan) was plotting his way through the games in his meticulous way and defeated Paul Montigue (Glenville) with a very solid display.

In the final Micheal really took off with 2s on.3 of the first 6 holes to get an early lead and continued his relentless March towards victory.

Gerry made a great charge in.the early holes but Micheal was not to be pegged back and on the 13th hole he bagged his first Championship.

The inter ladies were also in Glenville and in the semi-finals Sandra over came her club colleague Barbara Furlong to secure a place in Sunday’s final to back up victory last season.

Theresa King ( RGSC ) was showing great form to defeat Marion Nolan (Glenville) and give herself another chance of claiming victory.

In the final Sandra got ahead early and kept her form throughout the match and try as Theresa did she faced a tough task to prevent Sandra from retaining her title.

With Sandra producing some steady play she rounded off victory on the 31st.

The junior gents saw a very young Thomas Egan come of age with some tremendous play over the weekend he defeated some of Old Co’s top Juniors and on Sunday in the semi he defeated Christy Broe (Old Co) with a very competent display which defied his age.

In the other semi Niall Leahy (Lucan) was showing great form all weekend he faced Old Co’s Ian Patel and proved too strong for Ian with some very steady play.

Thomas in the final settled better and gradually built a lead over the first 18 which proved unsurmountable for Niall to overcome and Thomas was crowned champion in his first venture in adult championship level.

The ladies junior final was an all Glenville affair between Nora O Meara and the experienced Betty Cody. They came through their semi finals defeating Eileen Cousins and Doris Weldon respectively.

Nora settled first and with some steady play she gained an early lead and Betty just couldn’t gain any inroads into the lead Nora never backed off and showing great composure to become Dublin junior ladies champion.

The Mixed Foursomes take place on May 4 in Glenville.