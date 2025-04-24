Rovers rally not enough to rescue a point from game

Rovers clear their lines during the game in Tallaght Stadium at the weekend Photos by John Lee

IT’S rare that an away side plays with swagger on the plush Tallaght turf but a boosted Wexford Youths eleven did just that – operating with an unshakable composure across every blade to edge out a memorable 3-2 victory against The Hoops in the capital, reports Christine Allen.

In the opening twenty minutes, Seán Byrne’s outfit zipped the ball along the slick surface, unfazed by the damp conditions nor the vocal Rovers home contingent.

From the tril of the opening bell, Molloy pressed Scarlett Herron and Keelin Comiskey on the right, showcasing neat footwork and clever movement while Charlotte Cromack harried Aoife Brophy down the left.

With former Hoop Aoife Kelly stationed as the conductor, Wexford rotated possession with deft one-touch football that invariably dragged the green-and-white shirts out of shape.

To their credit, The Hoops backline recovered – both Maria Reynolds and Herron tracking, challenging and scouting for a route towards the North Stand End.

Up top, Tallaght native Ella Kelly shifted the momentum in spells, while Emily Corbet drifted from right to left in an attempt to find a chink in the Wexford defence but Freya DeMange proved unbeatable and Wexford began to rev.

Against the backdrop of the South Stand End, Katie Keane punched four inswingers clear in the first 45’ – blows sure to have caught the eye of boxing matchmakers across The Atlantic.

Corbet, to her credit, kept knocking, cutting inside with entrepreneurial runs and it was her quick reaction to an undercooked pass at the back that led to the opener – the rebound to her strike smashed home by O’Gorman in the 21st.

Then came Molloy’s response in the 38th.

Surrounded by seven green and white shirts, the Kilkenny native steadied a rolling pass from Becky Cassin and carved out a sliver of space.

One touch to settle, then came the left-footed strike.

It was high, it was clean, it was unstoppable.

As the ball hit the back of the net, Molloy wheeled away to celebrate with A.Kelly.

1-1

Rovers regrouped and demonstrated their class in midfield – Jaime Thompson and Melissa O’Kane executing sweeping switches but Wexford did well to snuff out every opportunity.

Minutes into the second half, A.Kelly reminded the West Stand of her brilliance as she spun clear of Brophy and Littlejohn before lofting a delicate ball to Murphy who found Molloy.

The former Sheffield United forward got her head to it, but the effort lacked the power to guide it on target.

In the 56th, O’Neill made a like for like tactical switch, introducing Joy Ralph in place of Corbet.

Yet before the Greenhills native could take a touch, DeMange capitalised on a damning defensive lapse and Cromack, racing into the box unmarked, chested it into the net in the 58th.

2-1 to Wexford.

Rovers, snapping, surged forward – their skipper leading the chase.

Littlejohn looked to thread Ralph through on goal, but Dwyer’s slide tackle saved O’Sullivan from a one v one showdown against the Rovers number 9.

Having weathered the green and white siege, Wexford were awarded a soft penalty in the 79th and Molloy slotted home to make it 3–1.

In the 91st, Rovers clawed one back when Owens channeled a touch straight out of the Stephanie Zambra playbook – a delicate lob of Spanish vintage to O’Gorman, who squared it for Kelly.

Her strike took a deflection, looping over the defence and falling to Ralph who pounced, bolting it home 3–2.

Rovers’ rally was not enough however to rescue something from the game and the final whistle blew signalling an abrupt end to what was a thrilling finish.