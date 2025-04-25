Search
60 meals and over 600 Easter eggs given to needy
Volunteers at the community table

60 meals and over 600 Easter eggs given to needy

Alessia MicalizziApril 25, 2025 2:11 pm

A voluntary group handed out 60 meals and 600 Easter eggs to families in need and homeless people attending their community table on Saturday.

A Touch of Home, run by volunteers Dionne Blake and Carol O’Farrell, have been active in Tallaght since February 2024 and organised an Easter community table outside The Square this year.

Read More


Man ‘committed serious crime’ jailed for five years

Tallaght

A man has been jailed for five years for a spate of robberies, which included pulling a TV from the wall of...

‘Step’ in the right direction for pool accessibility at the sports complex

Tallaght

A new “step” towards accessibility was taken by Tallaght Sports Complex where new graduated steps were installed to help everyone enter the...

‘Forensic clean’ involving 60 volunteers collecting 100 bags

Tallaght

Sixty volunteers came together for a clean-up of their area on Saturday and collected about a hundred bags of litter.“We achieved everything...

‘Variety and creativity’ at Conall Byrne Memorial Art competition

Tallaght

A late pupil of St Kilian’s Junior School, Kingswood, was remembered through an arts competition that filled the school with “variety and...
TAGS
Share This
OLDER POST