60 meals and over 600 Easter eggs given to needy
A voluntary group handed out 60 meals and 600 Easter eggs to families in need and homeless people attending their community table on Saturday.
A Touch of Home, run by volunteers Dionne Blake and Carol O’Farrell, have been active in Tallaght since February 2024 and organised an Easter community table outside The Square this year.
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
