Man arrested after carjacking incident and robberies

A MAN has been charged and is to appear in Tallaght District Court this morning following a carjacking incident in Walkinstown on Saturday evening.

At approximately 7.45pm, a man approached a black Nissan Quasquai and threatened the female driver at a commercial premises on St Peter’s Road.

The man then left the scene with the car and drove off.

Shortly afterwards, a man entered a store in Bray in Wicklow and threatened staff with an implement and took a quantity of alcohol.

In a separate robbery at 8.45pm on Saturday evening at a premises in Rathnew County Wicklow, a man entered a store and threatened and took away with a sum of money.

Gardai believe the car used during the two robberies was the black Nissan Quasquai stolen on St Peter’s Road in Walkinstown.

On Sunday morning, a man, aged in his 40’s, was arrested in connection with the investigation, and detained pursuant to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in a Garda Station in the Dublin area.

A Garda statement this morning said: “The man (aged in his 40’s) arrested yesterday, Sunday 27th April 2025, in connection with the investigation, has since been charged”.

Gardai also went on to say: “An Garda Síochána is appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

“Any person who was travelling on the St. Peter’s Road area of Walkinstown, Dublin 12, on Saturday 26th April 2025 between 7.30pm and 8pm is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

“Gardaí are particularly interested in the movements of a 141-MH registration black Nissan Quasquai travelling in the areas of Walkinstown, Dublin 12; Bray, Co. Dublin; and Rathnew, Co. Wicklow between 7.30pm and 9.30pm on the evening of Saturday 26th April 2025.

Additionally, road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station”.