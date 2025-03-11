777 new social homes built in the county with 210 council builds
777 new social homes were built in South Dublin in 2024, 210 of which were Council builds.
Clondalkin saw the highest number of new social homes with 380 units between the former Eircom site on the Nangor Road, Kilcarbery, Lindisfarne, Parklands and Seven Mills.
