The Address Hotel in Citywest was seeking to transform part of the hotel

A HOTEL in Citywest was ‘declared not exempt’ and will require planning permission if they want to provide accommodation for international protection applicants.

Hotelier Brian McGettigan was seeking an exemption under planning regulations to transform part of his hotel The Address Citywest into accommodation for IPAS applicants.

