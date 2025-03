A Lucan councillor called for a public bus route to Dublin airport as people were “left stranded” following the closure of the Airport Hopper service.

“To not have a transport service out to the airport is astonishing,” said Councillor Liona O’Toole (IND) who asked SDCC to write to the NTA at the Lucan area meeting on Tuesday, February 25.

We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website. You can find out more about which cookies we are using or switch them off in settings . Accept