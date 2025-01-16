90 two-bed cost rentals re-open for applicants at Airton Plaza

Clúid Housing is re-opening applications for 90 of the two-bed Cost Rental apartments at its new development at Airton Plaza, Tallaght.

Applications for new Cost Rental homes at Airton Plaza, Tallaght, Dublin 24 re-opened at 9am on Wednesday, January 15 and will close at 5pm on Wednesday, January 29.

Interested applicants will be able to register their interest for one of the 90 brand new, A-rated two-bed apartments, with a rent of €1,715 per month.

This rent is a 27% discount on comparable homes in the area. In addition to the low cost to run these brand-new homes, Cost Rental residents will also benefit from secure, life-long tenancies and high-quality, responsive management and maintenance.

The homes within the Airton Plaza development are spread across two main blocks connected by a central landscaped courtyard.

The scheme will feature commercial spaces, retail units, a creche and outdoor communal space, including a children’s play area. Airton Plaza is close to many amenities, including Tallaght Hospital, TU Dublin Tallaght campus, and shopping and leisure amenities such as the Belgard Retail Park and The Square shopping centre.

The homes benefit from excellent transport links and are close to bus and Luas routes.

These beautiful new homes are ready to be occupied. The one-bed, three-bed and many of the two-bed apartments have already been allocated, following an initial application period in November.

Residents will begin to move into these apartments in the coming weeks.

Brian O’Gorman, Chief Executive Officer, Clúid Housing, said: “These fabulous homes in Airton Plaza, Tallaght, are proving very popular.

We are re-opening applications to complete the letting of 90 two-bed apartments.

This will give 90 households who missed out on applying last time the opportunity for a high-quality, secure, long-term home at a fair rent. We urge anyone who is interested in living in one of these homes to check their eligibility and apply online HERE”

Cost Rental is a new, secure form of rental housing tenure in Ireland, designed for people whose income means they don’t qualify for social housing or other support, such as HAP, but who still struggle to rent on the open market.

All Cost Rental homes have their rents set at a minimum level of 25% below the local market rents. The rents in Cost Rental homes are set to cover the cost of construction, maintenance, and operation of the development, ensuring long-term affordability for residents.

To be eligible to rent one of these new Cost Rental homes, applicants must be able to prove:

Their net household income is below €66,000 per year;

They are not receiving any social housing supports, such as HAP or Rent Supplement;

They can afford the rent; They don’t own a property; and The household is the correct size for the home.