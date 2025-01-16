Kingswood hotelier looking to use 48 rooms for IPAS scheme
HOTELIER Brian McGettigan is seeking to transform part of his Citywest hotel into accommodation for international protection applicants.
According to the Business Post, the hotelier is looking to use 48 rooms at the hotel to accommodate people in the IPAS scheme.
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
