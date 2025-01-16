Templeogue U18s into cup decider

Templeogue U18’s girls booked their place in the cup final after defeating Tolka Rovers

TEMPLEOGUE U18s basketball team booked their place in the DLBB Cup final final after seeing off northside rivals Tolka Rovers 60-50 in the semis at the weekend.

Both teams got a good start in the first quarter, with Tolka edging it by one in a well-contested encounter.

The second quarter saw Templeogue find their shooting range with two threes by Grace Miley and Liliyah Waters to take a three-point advantage into the half.

The third quarter saw great defence from Templeogue along with great scores from Katie Behan, Lauren Neville and Sophie Gallagher to take a commanding lead of 10 points into the fourth quarter and looking in a good position at this stage.

Templeogue saw out the game by 10 points and make it through to the final of the DLBB Cup in March.

Coached by Des Hopkins and managed by Laura Waters, this team has now knocked out Meteors and now Tolka to reach the final.

Templeogues current U18 Irish international Katie Behan finished top scorer on 23 points along with current U17 Irish international Sophie Gallagher on 12 points and joined by Lauren Neville on 12 points as well.

