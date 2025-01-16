Tallaght edged out by leaders in league

Chloe Conroy of Tallaght in action against Wanderers

TALLAGHT women took on unbeaten Division Three Rugby League Leaders Edenderry in a game moved to Old Belvedere’s pitch.

But it as the Offaly side who claimed maximum points as they secured a 33 05 victory.

There was a fast start for Edenderry who scored two converted tries in the first ten minutes to lead 14-0.

But then Tallaght had a decent spell of possession and almost scored a try from a fine backline move, but the referee adjudged the ball not to be grounded properly.

It was only a temporary relief for Edenderry though as Tallaght attacked again and, after multiple phases, they showed great patience to put Eileen Shanahan over for a try.

That made it 14-5 but a poor exit from the kick-off put Tallaght under pressure again.

Edenderry took advantage and scored a try to make it 21-5 and that was the score at halftime.

In the second half, Tallaght were under pressure in their half but they defended bravely.

At one stage Edenderry looked certain to score but Sam Ledden made a great turnover to deny them.

Chloe Conroy Kearns and Arianda Selvila made several powerful tackles too.

Eventually the pressure told though and Edenderry scored two late tries and converted one of them to make the final score 33-5.

Tallaght head coach Andy Grace was pleased with the effort, despite the score.

“The score didn’t really reflect the game.

“We competed really well for a lot of the game.

“The difference was that they were really good at taking their chances, which is why they’re top of the league, while we left a few tries behind us.

“But I’m very proud of the physical effort we put in and the attitude.”

Meanwhile, Tallaght men’s team played their first game since the Christmas break as they took on St Mary’s College in the Metro Six league in Tymon Park.

Second placed Mary’s were well fancied coming into the game, and they scored early to take a 7-0 lead.

But Tallaght competed well for most of the first half with skipper Jordan Corrigan and Daithi Moloney putting in strong shifts.

But Marys scored two tries late in the first half to lead 21-0 at the break.

Unfortunately, Tallaght’s lack of substitutes told in the second half as Mary’s were able to bring on fresh players as Tallaght tired.

Mary’s ran away with it ultimately, but the score would have been even worse if it wasn’t for a couple of superb try-saving tackles from Alex Sadiku.

Tallaght’s stand in coach, Mark Keogh, praised the players’ effort despite the scoreline.

“We were up against a strong side, but the lads fought hard right to the end.

“I want to thank a couple of players Ciaran Stewart and Willie Lambe, who togged out today for the first time in a while as we were short of numbers.

“It was also great to see Antonio Cunha make his debut for the team”.

