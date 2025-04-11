96% of Irish organisations are operating hybrid working models

FIVE years on from the first covid lockdown in March 2020, organisations are increasingly focused on implementing more robust, permanent technologies to support hybrid work long-term.

Research by Ballymount-based IT services provider Datapac indicates that 96 per cent of Irish organisations are now operating hybrid working models—a permanent legacy of covid.

The independent survey, commissioned by Datapac and conducted by Censuswide among 200 IT decision-makers in Ireland, reveals organisations continue to face significant challenges with work-life balance (39 per cent), training and development (36 per cent), cybersecurity (34 per cent), and communication and collaboration (31 per cent) identified as key ongoing issues.

Up to 89% of IT decision-makers say they invested in software-as-a-service (SaaS) communication and collaboration tools in response to covid.

However, this trend has endured, with nearly two-thirds of businesses reporting increased investment in these tools since the pandemic.

Kevin Hall, Senior Systems Engineer, Datapac, said: “Five years on from Ireland’s widespread move to remote working, our research shows that many organisations are still facing substantial challenges in fully embedding hybrid working into their long-term strategies.

‘Initially, organisations rapidly invested in digital tools like Microsoft 365 to maintain operations—but now is a critical time to reassess these investments to ensure they deliver lasting value.

“Organisations must evaluate if their current technology genuinely supports their goals, particularly when issues around work-life balance and cybersecurity remain widespread.

‘Rather than simply renewing licenses, businesses need to ensure they’re fully leveraging existing investments for maximum efficiency, security, and employee satisfaction. Given how crucial technology now is in the post-pandemic era, partnering with the right IT provider, who can optimise these investments strategically, is essential to remain competitive.”