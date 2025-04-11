Search
Mixed use development including 44 apartments for Main Street Newcastle
The site on Main Street in Newcastle and (Inset) An artist impression, in red, of the development

April 11, 2025

PLANNING has been granted for a mixed-use development containing 44 residential units at Main Street and New School Road in Newcastle.

Applicant Geotechnical Site plans include a mixed-use development consisting of 44 residential units and six commercial units in three blocks.

The first block will accommodate 16 units consisting of eight two-bed ground floor apartments and eight three-bed duplex units at first and second floor level.

The second block is made up of one coffee shop and one local scale shop at ground floor level and 12 apartments at first, second and third floor levels consisting of six one-bed apartments and six two-bedroom apartments.

The third block accommodates four local scale shops at ground floor level and 16 apartments at first, second and third floor levels consisting of six one-bed apartments, six two-bedroom apartments and four three-bed duplex apartments.

Plans include undercroft car parking, bin storage, bike storage, landscaping and planting and outfall drainage.

