Drone delivery company Manna raises €27.9 million in funding

DRONE delivery company Manna has raised a further €27.9m in funding, bringing the toral raised to €55.8m.

The round was led by Tapestry VC and Molten Ventures, with participation from Coca-Cola, Dynama Venture and others.

Founded by Bobby Healy in 2018, the company’s drones deliver small packages of takeaway food, coffee, medicines and other items for a fee of €5 per delivery, and have made more than 150,000 drone deliveries since it began testing the service.

“We are thrilled to co-lead this round as Manna continues to redefine last-mile delivery,” said Patrick Murphy, partner at Tapestry VC.

“Their operational advancements and global expansion demonstrate the scalability of their model, which is truly transformative for communities and businesses alike. Bobby has assembled a top class team to execute on this opportunity.”

Healy said the latest funding allows the company to accelerate its mission to make drone delivery “the safest, most sustainable and most convenient choice for communities worldwide.”

Manna and Partas are currently seeking planning permission for an aerial delivery hub in Tallaght.

Plans for the hub at Tallaght Enterprise Centre, Main Road, were submitted to South Dublin County Council on December 27.

A decision was initially due on February 26, however senior planners have sought additional information from the applicant, including a noise impact assessment.

If approved, the delivery hub would be operated by Manna Drones Delivery.

Last year, Healy announced that his company, which has been operating out of Blanchardstown, wants to have between 10 and 15 bases opened along the M50 corridor in Dublin.

The company has previously operated individual trials in Oranmore and Balbriggan and also has trials underway in Helsinki and a neighbourhood in Texas.

Additional information for the Tallaght delivery hub was also sought by the Irish Aviation Authority and Department of Defence, and this information is due back within six months of that notification by South Dublin County Council, which was made at the end of February.