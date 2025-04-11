Food with passion: Château Briand

Château Briand is a classic French dish that combines tender beef with rich, flavourful ingredients to create a truly memorable meal.

Perfect for special occasions or a luxurious dinner at home, this recipe will guide you through each step to achieve culinary excellence.

Serve this with your favourite side dishes for a homecooked fine dining experience.

I recently treated myself to a delicious beef tenderloin from James Whelan Butchers in Avoca and while expensive it was the most delicious piece of beef, I’ve every cooked and served at home!

Ingredients:

500g piece beef fillet tenderloin

2 tablespoons of beef dripping

2 sprigs fresh thyme

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Preheat your oven to 180°C (350°F). Season the beef tenderloin with salt and pepper, be generous with the seasoning for extra flavour plus beef loves pepper!

Heat the beef dripping in a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Add the beef and sear on all sides until browned, about 2-3 minutes per side.

Add the thyme sprigs and transfer the skillet to the preheated oven. Roast for 22-30 minutes, or until the beef reaches your desired level of doneness. I like mine medium with a nice bit of pink in the middle.

Remove the beef from the oven, cover in foil and let it rest for 10 minutes before slicing.

Slice the beef and serve with the rich gravy and your favourite side dishes for me it has to be mash, buttered cabbage and maple glazed carrots!

Enjoy your Château Briand with a glass of fine red wine and savour the exquisite flavours of this classic French dish.

My brother who lives in London recently came to stay with me and he is devoted beef fan.

We both oooooooed and ahhhhhhhed with every mouthful of this simple classic delicious dish.

Go on treat yourself and your loved ones. Bon appétit! I hope you enjoy making and tasting this delightful recipe!

