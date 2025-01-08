Leah was a married mother of three and manager of Knockmitten Youth and Community Centre

TRIBUTES have poured in for Leah French, a community stalwart in Clondalkin, who sadly died on New Year’s Day at Tallaght Hospital.

Ms French, a married mother-of-three, was the manager of Knockmitten Youth and Community Centre.

Highly active in community endeavours, the Woodford resident was known as a “beacon of light” with a “heart of gold.”

A Celebration of Leah’s life took place on Wednesday, January 8, at The Temple, Newlands Cross Cemetery.

Leah featured in The Echo’s ‘Local Faces’ series in December 2023, in an excellent piece by journalist Ken Doyle, who outlined the life and times of a “one-woman revolution.”

The article detailed how Leah lived directly across from the Knockmitten centre and once her children were of schoolgoing age, she started volunteering there.

“It wasn’t the first time I had done that type of work anyway as my mother ran the community centre in Bawnogue for years and I often used to give her a dig-out with anything she needed,” Leah told The Echo at the time.

It wasn’t long before management spotted Leah’s aptitude and passion for community work and they appointed her manager of the centre in early 2023.

“I was thrilled to get the job,” Leah told Ken.

“But the real excitement was to see what else we could do to make the place better and more attractive to the people of the area.”

Leah put enormous effort into organising events, developing new initiatives, and generating publicity for the centre, which ultimately led to increased demand for their services.

Among the many condolences posted on RIP.ie was from Janine Byrne, who said Leah was “truly one of a kind, a beacon of light in our community who touched so many lives with her massive heart, radiant smile, and unwavering kindness.”

“The community centre became a sanctuary for the children of Knockmitten, a place where they felt safe, cherished, and cared for, all because of Leah’s dedication and love,” said Ms Byrne.

Suzanne Comerford Principal of St Gabriel’s NS, where Leah’s son Jackson attends, said Ms French was “an extremely important part of our school community and an inspiration to all who met her for her no-nonsense attitude wrapped around a heart of gold.”

TD Emer Higgins was “shocked to hear of Leah’s sudden passing.”

“She was the heart and soul of Knockmitten Community Centre and will be so dearly missed,” said Deputy Higgins.

A notification on RIP.ie said Leah (nee Byrne) passed suddenly on January 1, surrounded by her loving family in the kind care of all the staff of Tallaght Hospital.

“Beloved mother to her adored children Clodagh, Jackson and Kora, much loved wife and best friend of Keith and cherished and only child of Dolores and Martin.

“Leah will be very dearly missed by her heartbroken, parents, husband, her adored children, extended family and close circle of friends.”