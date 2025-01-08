Tom’s work and legacy will remain deeply appreciated in East Timor

TRIBUTES were paid by President Michael D Higgins for Ballyfermot man Tom Hyland, the East Timor campaigner who died recently.

Mr Hyland, a former bus driver was behind a campaign in the 1990s to raise awareness about East Timor’s struggle for independence.

President Higgins said Mr Hyland was “one of those exceptional people who, having familiarised himself with what was happening far away from Ireland, decided to take action on an issue of humanity that could not be ignored”.

“As the driving force behind the East Timor Ireland Solidarity Campaign (ETISC), Tom Hyland made a deeply significant contribution to the independence struggle and establishment of Timor-Leste,” said President Higgins.

Having watched investigative journalist John Pilger’s television documentary “Cold Blood: The Massacre of East Timor”, Tom was inspired to establish ETISC.

During bus breaks, he began contacting people who might be of assistance in drawing attention to the struggle of the people of East Timor.

“I recall Tom contacting me around the time of his establishment of the East Timor Ireland Solidarity Campaign in order to seek my support and we remained in touch on the issue over the years,” said President Higgins.

“The significant contribution made by the East Timor Ireland Solidarity Campaign was recognised as one of the most effective globally by the Timor-Leste government after independence and Tom was central to this work, including in encouraging the Irish government to play a commendable role in the establishment of democracy.

‘In recognition of the positive impact of the ETISC in supporting the struggle for independence of the Timorese people, ETISC was presented with the ‘Order of Timor-Leste’ Presidential Medal by President Taur Matan Ruak.”

Tom Hyland moved to East Timor shortly after independence in 2002.

He returned to Ireland in 2019 to receive treatment for cancer and although he returned to Dili six years ago, he continued to battle ill health.

President Higgins believes Tom’s “work and legacy will remain deeply appreciated there, where he has been given a grave among the ‘heroes of the Revolution’ in Timor.”