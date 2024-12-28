Search
A message of welcome and peace from Mayor Baby Pereppadan

A message of welcome and peace from Mayor Baby Pereppadan

Echo StaffDecember 28, 2024 8:39 pm

Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas and a peaceful new year.

A huge amount of work has been accomplished over the last six months. From festivals to improvements in our public realm to Green Flag awards and much more. I would like to extend a big thank you to all the South Dublin County Council staff and all the community groups who have worked tirelessly throughout the year to the benefit of everyone living, working or visiting our great county.

Congratulations to all the returning and new Councillors who were successful in the Local elections held in June this year whom I look forward to working with over the lifetime of the Council and congratulations also to our three colleagues who were recently elected to represent the County in the Dáil in the recent general election – Cllr Shane Moynihan, Cllr Paul Nicholas Gogarty and Cllr Ciarán Ahern. I wish them all the best in the principle chamber of the Oireachteas.

This county has a great tradition of volunteering and community spirit and as this time of year can be difficult for some, I would ask everyone to remember and check in on our neighbours, friends and the most vulnerable in our society over the holiday season.

I wish you and yours a very Merry Christmas and joyous festive season.

Best wishes

Mayor Baby Pereppadan

Read More


An interview with Santa . . .

Arts & Culture

After his busy day, Santa Claus took some time to do his yearly interview with The Echo before his trip around the...

10 Things you can do this Christmas

Arts & Culture

With the Christmas holidays just around the corner, it’s time to get in the festive spirit. Whether it is taking the whole...

Chocolate biscuit pudding: A little break from tradition with this chocolate pud

Arts & Culture

Ingredients – Pudding 375g biscuits, all digestive  or a mixture of a few types 225g milk chocolate 225g dark chocolate 150g butter...

O Christmas Tree o christmas tree, recycle your christmas tree

Arts & Culture

In January 2025, South Dublin County Council will set up 21 places across the county where people can recycle their Christmas trees....
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST