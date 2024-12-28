A message of welcome and peace from Mayor Baby Pereppadan

Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas and a peaceful new year.

A huge amount of work has been accomplished over the last six months. From festivals to improvements in our public realm to Green Flag awards and much more. I would like to extend a big thank you to all the South Dublin County Council staff and all the community groups who have worked tirelessly throughout the year to the benefit of everyone living, working or visiting our great county.

Congratulations to all the returning and new Councillors who were successful in the Local elections held in June this year whom I look forward to working with over the lifetime of the Council and congratulations also to our three colleagues who were recently elected to represent the County in the Dáil in the recent general election – Cllr Shane Moynihan, Cllr Paul Nicholas Gogarty and Cllr Ciarán Ahern. I wish them all the best in the principle chamber of the Oireachteas.

This county has a great tradition of volunteering and community spirit and as this time of year can be difficult for some, I would ask everyone to remember and check in on our neighbours, friends and the most vulnerable in our society over the holiday season.

I wish you and yours a very Merry Christmas and joyous festive season.

Best wishes

Mayor Baby Pereppadan