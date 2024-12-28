Search
Santa’s Christmas Morning a great success with chats and hot chocolate
Aileen, Kate, Rory and Sean meeting up with Santa Claus

Santa’s Christmas Morning a great success with chats and hot chocolate

Alessia MicalizziDecember 28, 2024 8:39 pm

It was all about inclusion at the Community Christmas Morning in The Park Community Centre, where Santa paid a visit to adults with additional needs.

The centre reached out to groups supporting people with disabilities locally, such as St Michael’s House, Cheeverstown, St John of God, WALK, and Stewarts Care, and asked them to join for a Christmas Morning on Thursday, December 12.

Participants happily welcomed Santa and enjoyed a hot chocolate and a chat, while activities workshops were also available.

Presents given to all attendees were donated by South Dublin County Council’s Sports Inclusion Disability Officer Siobhan Gallier.

“It was a great success,” said The Park CC manager Tricia Saab.

“We met the most amazing people, both service users and staff. We discovered they would love to join us for Yoga, Art and Crafts, Coffee Mornings, Mindfulness, Silent Discos, and fitness classes.”

The Park Community Centre was delighted to get the help of four Transition Year students from Firhouse Community College, Alicia, Cara, Layla, and Corey.

“The highlight of this initiative was their incredible gesture,” said Tricia.

“They gave up a free day from school to join us and helped us setting up the activities, making everyone feel welcome and ensuring everyone had a good time.

“We really are grateful to them for their time.”

As a result of the successful Christmas morning, The Park will now set up a weekly Community Coffee Morning for all the local disability groups and a different activity each week, including them and all other groups who wish to join.

“It is very important to us to be a very inclusive centre and welcome all groups and people,” said Tricia.

“SDCC and other facilitators will work with us, and we are really looking forward to welcoming everyone to our centre in 2025.”

Read More


GOAL Mile: Get your Christmas off to a charitable start

Tallaght

The 21st annual GOAL mile takes place on the Tallaght Athletic club track on Greenhills Road on Christmas morning between 9.30am and...

Safe home this Christmas! Crime Prevention Officer SGT. Ciaran McLoughlin’s advice

News

As the ‘most wonderful time of the year’ approaches, there is one thing people still need to be careful about, that is...

More than 1,000 toys sent from Carlow benefactors to Tallaght

News

Over 1,000 toys arrived in Tallaght from Carlow to be donated to families in need ahead of Christmas. A connection which came...

The best brother’s gift for Christmas

News

James Reynolds had “his life back” after his brother donated him a kidney in a medical procedure performed for the first time...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST