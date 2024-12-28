Santa’s Christmas Morning a great success with chats and hot chocolate

It was all about inclusion at the Community Christmas Morning in The Park Community Centre, where Santa paid a visit to adults with additional needs.

The centre reached out to groups supporting people with disabilities locally, such as St Michael’s House, Cheeverstown, St John of God, WALK, and Stewarts Care, and asked them to join for a Christmas Morning on Thursday, December 12.

Participants happily welcomed Santa and enjoyed a hot chocolate and a chat, while activities workshops were also available.

Presents given to all attendees were donated by South Dublin County Council’s Sports Inclusion Disability Officer Siobhan Gallier.

“It was a great success,” said The Park CC manager Tricia Saab.

“We met the most amazing people, both service users and staff. We discovered they would love to join us for Yoga, Art and Crafts, Coffee Mornings, Mindfulness, Silent Discos, and fitness classes.”

The Park Community Centre was delighted to get the help of four Transition Year students from Firhouse Community College, Alicia, Cara, Layla, and Corey.

“The highlight of this initiative was their incredible gesture,” said Tricia.

“They gave up a free day from school to join us and helped us setting up the activities, making everyone feel welcome and ensuring everyone had a good time.

“We really are grateful to them for their time.”

As a result of the successful Christmas morning, The Park will now set up a weekly Community Coffee Morning for all the local disability groups and a different activity each week, including them and all other groups who wish to join.

“It is very important to us to be a very inclusive centre and welcome all groups and people,” said Tricia.

“SDCC and other facilitators will work with us, and we are really looking forward to welcoming everyone to our centre in 2025.”